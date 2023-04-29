Saturday, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 29 against the Braves) he went 1-for-5 with two RBI.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston in total hits (19) this season while batting .253 with nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

In 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%), Alvarez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 20), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (65.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (40.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 12 of 20 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings