Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .214.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (16 of 27), with multiple hits five times (18.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has driven in a run in nine games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.0 per game).
- Falter (0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.50), 32nd in WHIP (1.143), and 66th in K/9 (6.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.