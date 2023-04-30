Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .241 with seven doubles, six home runs and five walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 117th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Pena will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (18 of 27), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (22.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11 games this year (40.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 27 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Falter makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.50), 32nd in WHIP (1.143), and 66th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
