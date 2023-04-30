The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.

Dubon has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in 15 games this season (65.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (100.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (54.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

