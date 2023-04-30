Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI), battle starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Phillies.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 21 hits, batting .269 this season with 10 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 60th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Alvarez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with two homers during his last games.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 76.2% of his 21 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (28.6%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Alvarez has an RBI in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 12 games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Falter (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 59th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th among qualifying pitchers this season.
