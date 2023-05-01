Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Giants - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Monday, Alex Bregman (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and five RBI) and the Houston Astros play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .219.
- In 60.7% of his games this year (17 of 28), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (10.7%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in nine games this season (32.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.95 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (41 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will look to Stripling (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, April 23, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
