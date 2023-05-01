On Monday, Alex Bregman (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and five RBI) and the Houston Astros play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .219.

In 60.7% of his games this year (17 of 28), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (10.7%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in nine games this season (32.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings