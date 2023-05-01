The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .265 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.
  • In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Meyers has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The Giants will send Stripling (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday, April 23 against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
