Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Giants - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 87.0% of his games this season (20 of 23), with multiple hits seven times (30.4%).
- In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in 15 of 23 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (100.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (54.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (90.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (41 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will look to Stripling (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, April 23 against the New York Mets, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.