Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Thairo Estrada and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 28 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.395/.455 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has 22 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI.

He's slashed .265/.398/.530 so far this season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has seven doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI (36 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .333/.379/.509 slash line so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Apr. 29 4-for-5 0 0 3 6 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 19 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .260/.443/.575 on the season.

Wade enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 1 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Apr. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

