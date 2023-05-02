Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Giants - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .268 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.
- In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this season (20.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.5 per game).
- DeSclafani (2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 22nd, .933 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th.
