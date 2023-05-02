Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +23).

In 30 of 82 games this year Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 51 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

In 34 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Benn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 38.5% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 6 78 Points 7 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.