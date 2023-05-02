Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.

Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 20 of them.

In 38 of 82 games this season, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Pavelski's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.2% that he hits the over.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 6 77 Points 11 28 Goals 5 49 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.