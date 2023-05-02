Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker is hitting .277 with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker has had a hit in 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits nine times (31.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 13 games this season (44.8%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (20.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants' 5.04 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.5 per game).
  • DeSclafani (2-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 22nd, .933 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th.
