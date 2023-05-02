The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Stars are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 1.7 goals per game (17 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players