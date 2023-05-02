How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Tuesday at American Airlines Center for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
You can turn on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to catch the action as the Kraken attempt to knock off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 34 goals over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
