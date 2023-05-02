The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center against the Seattle Kraken for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

The Kraken's matchup with the Stars will air on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players