The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 1.7 goals per game (17 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 24 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players