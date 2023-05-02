The Dallas Stars ready for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +150 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-175).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-175) Kraken (+150) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 62 times this season, and have gone 40-22 in those games.

Dallas has a record of 21-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing 215 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

