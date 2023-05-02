Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have -180 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+155).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-180)
|Kraken (+155)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have a 40-22 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter, Dallas has gone 19-7 (winning 73.1%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 64.3%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Stars are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
