The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have -180 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+155).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-180) Kraken (+155) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have a 40-22 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter, Dallas has gone 19-7 (winning 73.1%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 64.3%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Stars are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

