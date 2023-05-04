Evgenii Dadonov will be in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a bet on Dadonov in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has averaged 14:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Dadonov has scored a goal in six of 73 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dadonov has a point in 28 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Dadonov has had an assist in a game 24 times this season over 73 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Dadonov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 10 33 Points 7 7 Goals 2 26 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.