How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Cristian Javier, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 28 home runs.
- Houston is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 137 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Astros rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- Houston strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.197 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier (2-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- Javier will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Wheeler
|4/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Bailey Falter
|5/1/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Ross Stripling
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
