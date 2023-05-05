Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (15-16) will host Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (16-15) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, May 5, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

The Astros are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-135). The over/under is 6.5 runs for the matchup (with -125 odds to hit the over and +105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (2-0, 1.82 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 11 out of the 20 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 9-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Astros have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Astros had a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL West -165 - 1st

