The Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are set to square off on Friday at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Devin Booker is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Suns, 97-87, on Monday. Jokic scored a team-high 39 points for the Nuggets, and Booker had 35 for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 35 5 6 0 0 4 Kevin Durant 24 8 3 1 2 2 Deandre Ayton 14 8 4 0 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 39 16 5 2 1 2 Aaron Gordon 16 1 1 2 1 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 14 5 2 1 0 4

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton posts a team-best 10 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 18 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.

Booker leads his squad in both points (27.8) and assists (5.5) per game, and also posts 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant averages 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 56% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Torrey Craig averages 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Josh Okogie is putting up 7.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic tops the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), making 63.2% from the field. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Nuggets receive 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr..

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 20 10.7 6.5 1 0.3 1.4 Devin Booker PHO 26.3 3.5 5.4 1.4 0.7 1.9 Jamal Murray DEN 20 4.1 5.4 0.8 0.3 2.8 Kevin Durant PHO 22.4 6.7 3.9 0.7 1.1 2 Bruce Brown DEN 13.2 3.8 2.6 1.2 0.3 0.3 Chris Paul PHO 11.2 4.1 5.4 1.3 0.6 1.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.