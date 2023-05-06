Yainer Diaz is available when the Houston Astros take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 6, when he went 2-for-3 with a double against the Giants.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .258 with three doubles and two walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Diaz has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five of 11 games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings