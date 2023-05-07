Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (17-16) versus the Seattle Mariners (16-17) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 3-2 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller against the Astros and Brandon Bielak.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have come away with six wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Houston has won three of five games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (148 total, 4.5 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.35 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

