On Sunday, May 7 at 4:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (16-17) host the Houston Astros (17-16) at T-Mobile Park in the rubber match of the series. Bryce Miller will get the ball for the Mariners, while Brandon Bielak will take the hill for the Astros.

The Mariners have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (+105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 21 times and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 9-8 (winning 52.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 3-2 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have come away with six wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+130) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

