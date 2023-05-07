Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. 76ers Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4 on May 7, 2023
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-125)
|9.5 (+100)
|4.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-182)
- Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).
- Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-105)
|5.5 (-133)
|3.5 (-111)
|2.5 (+105)
- Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Sunday's prop total.
- He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.
- Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.
- He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (-105)
|3.5 (+110)
|2.5 (-149)
|1.5 (-133)
- Sunday's prop bet for Derrick White is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.
- White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).
- White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).
- White has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-125)
|10.5 (-120)
|3.5 (+115)
|0.5 (-118)
- Embiid's 33.1 points per game are 5.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- Embiid averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 10.5).
- Embiid averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's over/under.
- Embiid's 1.0 three-pointer made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.
Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. 76ers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
James Harden Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-133)
|8.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-110)
- The 21.0 points James Harden has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (20.5).
- Harden has pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).
- Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (8.5).
- Harden has made 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.