Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchment available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mason Marchment vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In 11 of 68 games this year, Marchment has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 23 of 68 games this year, Marchment has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 40% that Marchment hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Marchment has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 68 Games 6 31 Points 2 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

