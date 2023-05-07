Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 7
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below we will look at Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|24.5
|24.4
|Rebounds
|14.5
|11.8
|13.4
|Assists
|8.5
|9.8
|8.6
|PRA
|49.5
|46.1
|46.4
|PR
|41.5
|36.3
|37.8
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.5
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.
- He's taken 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.
- Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.
- Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|42
|30
|17
|17
|1
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|41
|39
|16
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4/29/2023
|33
|24
|19
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1/11/2023
|28
|21
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|44
|41
|15
|15
|2
|1
|0
