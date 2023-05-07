The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken Sunday in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up at 1-1.

You can tune in to see the Stars attempt to take down the the Kraken on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Stars are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players