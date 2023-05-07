The Dallas Stars hit the ice in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied up 1-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+125) in this game against the Stars (-145).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 8-16-24 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 47-21-14.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (5-4-7 record).

The Stars are 44-7-7 in the 58 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.

In the 49 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-11-7 (69 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars finished 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

