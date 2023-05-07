Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up 1-1. The Stars are favored (-145) against the Kraken (+120).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 45 times.

The Stars have won 75.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (18-6).

The Kraken have been an underdog in 21 games this season, with eight upset wins (38.1%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas has put together a 15-4 record (winning 78.9% of its games).

Seattle has gone 8-6 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.5 2.2

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.