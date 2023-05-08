Yordan Alvarez and Mike Trout will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Astros (-125). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won nine of the 22 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (40.9%).

Houston has gone 8-12 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 55.6% chance to win.

In the 34 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-15-1).

The Astros have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 9-6 5-5 12-12 13-13 4-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.