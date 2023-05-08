Astros vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yordan Alvarez and Mike Trout will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
The Angels are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Astros (-125). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.
Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won nine of the 22 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (40.9%).
- Houston has gone 8-12 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 55.6% chance to win.
- In the 34 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-15-1).
- The Astros have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-11
|9-6
|5-5
|12-12
|13-13
|4-4
