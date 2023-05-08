The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB play with 30 total home runs.

Houston's .367 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros are 20th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Houston has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (149 total runs).

The Astros are 21st in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.32 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.234).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Brown enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this game.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Giants L 2-0 Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito

