How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB play with 30 total home runs.
- Houston's .367 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Astros are 20th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (149 total runs).
- The Astros are 21st in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.32 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.234).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Brown enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this game.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-5
|Away
|J.P. France
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
