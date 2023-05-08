In the series opener on Monday, May 8, Hunter Brown will take the hill for the Houston Astros (17-17) as they square off against the Los Angeles Angels (19-16), who will answer with Patrick Sandoval. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Astros are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Angels (+105). The total for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (3-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (3-1, 2.93 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won nine, or 40.9%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 8-12 (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-5 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

