The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker is hitting .280 with four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

In 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (17.6%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven home a run in 16 games this season (47.1%), including more than one RBI in 20.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 12 games this year (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (60.0%)

