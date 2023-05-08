Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on May 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.361) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 43rd in batting average, 132nd in on base percentage, and 134th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 79.3% of his games this season (23 of 29), with more than one hit nine times (31.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.
  • Dubon has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 17 of 29 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (85.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (50.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (78.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
  • The Angels allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
  • The Angels are sending Sandoval (3-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
