Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on May 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.361) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 132nd in on base percentage, and 134th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 79.3% of his games this season (23 of 29), with more than one hit nine times (31.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.

Dubon has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 17 of 29 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (85.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (50.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (78.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings