Evgenii Dadonov will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Dadonov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is -8.

Dadonov has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 28 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dadonov has an assist in 24 of 73 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Dadonov's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Dadonov has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 12 33 Points 9 7 Goals 3 26 Assists 6

