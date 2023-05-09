Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Benn in that upcoming Stars-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.

In 30 of 82 games this year Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Benn has a point in 51 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 21 times.

In 34 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Benn hits the over on his points over/under is 57.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 9 78 Points 10 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 8

