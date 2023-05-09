Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Benn in that upcoming Stars-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.
  • In 30 of 82 games this year Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
  • Benn has a point in 51 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 21 times.
  • In 34 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability that Benn hits the over on his points over/under is 57.4%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

  • The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 9
78 Points 10
33 Goals 2
45 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.