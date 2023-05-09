As they prepare for Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9 at Ball Arena.

The Suns will try for another victory over the Nuggets following a 129-124 win on Sunday. Devin Booker led the way with a team-high 36 points in the win for the Suns, while Nikola Jokic notched 53 points in the loss for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 114 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Suns are posting 116.8 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.6.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in league), and concede 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 227.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.