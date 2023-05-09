The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken take the ice Tuesday in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1 in the series.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA
5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL
5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA
3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA
3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
  • The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 -
Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

