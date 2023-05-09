Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 2-1 in the series. The Stars are favored (-140) in this matchup with the Kraken (+120).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we expect to take home the victory in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-16-24 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (5-5-7 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 58 games (44-7-7, 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.

In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-12-7 (69 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars went 17-11-9 in those matchups (43 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

