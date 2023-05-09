The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are on top 2-1 in the series. The Kraken have +120 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Stars (-140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have put together a 41-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has a 30-17 record (winning 63.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won 24 of the 52 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle is 19-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 45.5% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best units in NHL play, allowing 215 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has hit the over once over its last 10 games.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

