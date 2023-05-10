Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Odds
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .213 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 23 walks.
- Bregman has recorded a hit in 21 of 36 games this year (58.3%), including seven multi-hit games (19.4%).
- He has homered in four games this season (11.1%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 36 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (52.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 36 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Canning (2-0 with a 5.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.