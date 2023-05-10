On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .213 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 23 walks.

Bregman has recorded a hit in 21 of 36 games this year (58.3%), including seven multi-hit games (19.4%).

He has homered in four games this season (11.1%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 36 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings