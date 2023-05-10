Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Cristian Javier, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 24th in MLB action with 32 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Houston's .367 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros are 20th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

Houston ranks 18th in runs scored with 156 (4.3 per game).

The Astros rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Houston's 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.218).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Javier has collected three quality starts this year.

Javier will try to continue an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels L 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Framber Valdez - 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.