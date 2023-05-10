On Wednesday, May 10 at 4:07 PM ET, the Houston Astros (18-18) visit the Los Angeles Angels (20-17) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in the rubber game of the series. Cristian Javier will get the nod for the Astros, while Griffin Canning will take the mound for the Angels.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +110 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.54 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (2-0, 5.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Astros and Angels matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-130) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $17.69 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won nine out of the 23 games, or 39.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a record of 8-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (42.1% winning percentage).

Houston has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 2-5 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have won in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.