Oilers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights meet Wednesday in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-1 in the series. The Oilers are favored (-180) against the Golden Knights (+155).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-180)
|Golden Knights (+155)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 59.4% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (41-28).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter, Edmonton has a 21-11 record (winning 65.6% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 64.3%.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have won 18 of the 29 games, or 62.1%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas is undefeated in the four games this season when they were the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- Edmonton went over once in its past 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Oilers are the top-scoring unit in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.
- The Oilers are ranked 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (256 total) in NHL play.
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +69 this season.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has gone over the total on but one occasion over its past 10 games.
- Over their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 225 total goals given up (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
