Roope Hintz will be on the ice Thursday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Fancy a bet on Hintz in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +31.

Hintz has a goal in 28 games this season out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 48 of 73 games this year, Hintz has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.9% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 10 75 Points 11 37 Goals 5 38 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.