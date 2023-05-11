The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2.

You can see the Stars look to beat the Kraken on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players