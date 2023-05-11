Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET and brodcast on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied 2-2 in the series.

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS is the spot to tune in to see the Stars and the Kraken square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players